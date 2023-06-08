MGI Tech Inks Nordic Distribution Deal With AddLife

NEW YORK — Chinese sequencing instrument and reagent maker MGI Tech said on Thursday that it has signed a distribution agreement for its products in Nordic markets with AddLife.

Under the terms of the deal, Stockholm-based AddLife will offer MGI's products through four of its Triolab Group subsidiaries, which distribute life science products in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and Finland.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, MGI Tech expanded the availability of its sequencing platform portfolio to several additional European nations — none of which are covered under the deal with AddLife — after the European Patent Office Board of Appeal invalidated a patent held by Illumina.