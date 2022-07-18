MGI Tech, Burning Rock Biotech Join Forces to Develop Precision Oncology Products

NEW YORK – Chinese precision oncology firm Burning Rock Biotech and sequencing technology company MGI Tech have partnered to develop precision oncology services and products, the firms said earlier this month.

Under the collaboration agreement, Burning Rock will leverage MGI's DNBSeq high-throughput sequencers, including the MGISeq-2000 and DNBSeq-T7, to provide commercial services and develop in vitro diagnostic products, while MGI will offer technical support and services, the companies said.

"We hope to benefit more cancer patients through the partnership with MGI," Burning Rock Founder and CEO Yusheng Han said in a statement on WeChat. "We look forward to launching new products for clinical applications to empower cancer diagnosis and treatment."

"We welcome Burning Rock to join the DNBSeq community … and look forward to promoting the clinical application of high-throughput genome sequencing in precision oncology through the collaboration," MGI CEO Feng Mu said in a statement.

Burning Rock previously partnered with Illumina on sequencing-based cancer assays. In 2015, the companies said they were codeveloping oncology tests, and two years ago, they expanded their agreement to include Illumina’s NextSeq 550Dx platform.