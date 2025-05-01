MGI Tech 2024 Revenues up 3 Percent While Overseas Business Declines

NEW YORK – MGI Tech saw increasing demand for its sequencers last year, primarily in China, while the firm's revenues in other parts of the world mostly dwindled.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, the Chinese sequencing instrumentation maker booked RMB 3.01 billion ($414.0 million) in revenues, up 3 percent from RMB 2.91 billion in 2023, according to the company’s annual report, filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Of total revenues, RMB 2.35 billion came from sequencing instruments and consumables, a 3 percent increase from RMB 2.29 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, lab automation revenues dipped 4 percent to RMB 209.4 million from RMB 218.3 million in the year-ago period. New business and other revenues, which include biobanking instruments and ultrasound diagnostic devices, contributed RMB 399.6 million to revenues in 2024, up 12 percent year over year from RMB 357.7 million.

By geography, MGI's 2024 revenues in mainland China were RMB 2.04 billion, up 10 percent from RMB 1.86 billion in 2023. Revenues in the rest of Asia-Pacific were RMB 313.5 million, down 20 percent from RMB 391.5 million in the prior year. Revenues in Europe and Africa were RMB 397.7 million, a 5 percent decline from RMB 418.4 million the year before. Lastly, revenues in the Americas were RMB 201.9 million, a 3 percent year-over-year increase from RMB 196.2 million.

The majority of sequencing-related revenues, or 68 percent, came from mainland China, amounting to RMB 1.61 billion, up 12 percent from RMB 1.44 billion in 2023. Sequencing revenues overseas totaled RMB 741.1 million, down 13 percent from RMB 848.5 million in 2023.

Sequencing revenues in Asia-Pacific outside of China were RMB 225.3 million, dropping 30 percent from RMB 322.9 million in the prior year. MGI said the decline in this region was mainly due to the slowdown of population genomics projects in the Middle East.

In Europe, sequencing revenues were RMB 344.0 million, down 6 percent from RMB 366.9 million a year ago. MGI attributed the drop to "geopolitical factors and mounting competition."

In the Americas, where MGI is selling to the US market through its subsidiary Complete Genomics, sequencing revenues totaled RMB 171.8 million, up 8 percent from RMB 158.7 million in 2023. Sales in this region experienced "quarterly fluctuations" as a result of the introduction of the Biosecure Act in the US, MGI said.

Revenues from sales to companies affiliated with BGI Group, including BGI Genomics and BGI Research, were RMB 893.7 million in 2024. These firms were MGI's biggest customers, making up almost 30 percent of total revenues.

MGI installed 1,270 new sequencers worldwide in 2024, up 49 percent from 854 during 2023. Of these, 1,000 went to mainland China, representing a 44 percent increase from 695 in the prior year.

Among the sequencing instruments sold in 2024, 90 were CycloneSeq nanopore sequencers, originally developed by researchers from BGI Group, which later granted MGI exclusive rights to commercialize and distribute the platform globally.

Since the commercialization of the CycloneSeq, MGI has launched a mid-through device, CycloneSeq-WT02, and a high-throughput version, called G400-ER (originally named CycloneSeq-WY01). The firm did not provide a breakdown for these two platforms, and it is unclear whether MGI has started selling the CycloneSeq outside of mainland China, especially with an ongoing lawsuit from Oxford Nanopore Technologies for contract breach in the UK.

The firm's 2024 net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB 600.8 million compared to a net loss of RMB 607.5 million in 2023. Loss per share was RMB 1.46, the same as in 2023.

The company’s adjusted 2024 net loss attributable to shareholders, which excludes nonrecurring income, was RMB 652.7 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB 682.8 million in 2023. Loss per share excluding nonrecurring income was RMB 1.59, compared to RMB 1.65 in 2023.

MGI’s 2024 R&D expenses were RMB 746.3 million, down 18 percent from RMB 910.0 million in 2023. SG&A expenses were RMB 1.37 billion, up 10 percent from RMB 1.24 billion the year before.

As of the end of 2024, MGI had 2,604 employees compared to 2,860 at the end of 2023. Of the total workforce, 812 were in R&D compared to 959 in 2023 and 896 in sales versus 917 in the year-ago period. About 58 percent of the company’s employees worked overseas.

During 2024, MGI purchased RMB 102.8 million worth of raw materials from overseas, accounting for 9 percent of total materials the company purchased for the year. Therefore, the continuing geopolitical uncertainty could impact the company's supply chain and business in the future, MGI noted.

In the meantime, MGI said it has asserted full control over the supply chain for its core products, "eliminating the company's dependence on suppliers and technologies from certain countries (such as the US)."

MGI also reported its Q1 2025 financial results on Wednesday. For the quarter ended March 31, MGI booked RMB 455.1 million in revenues, down 14 percent from RMB 530.7 million in Q1 2024.

MGI reported a RMB 133.3 million net loss attributable to shareholders in Q1 compared to a RMB 201.0 million net loss during the same period last year. Per-share loss was RMB .32, down from a RMB .49 loss per share in Q1 2024.

MGI’s R&D expenses for the quarter were RMB 168.6 million, a 17 percent decline from RMB 202.5 million in the first quarter of last year. SG&A expenses were RMB 278.7 million, down 10 percent from RMB 309.6 million in Q1 2024.

MGI ended the quarter with RMB 2.74 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

At market close on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Thursday, MGI’s shares were up more than 6 percent at RMB 79.75.