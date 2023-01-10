Logo

Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Helix Collaborate to Offer Biopharma Lab Services

Jan 10, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Helix announced on Tuesday a strategic collaboration to provide laboratory research and development services to biopharma customers.

The offering includes Mayo Clinic Laboratories' portfolio of over 3,800 tests and pathology services and Helix's Exome+ next-generation sequencing assay.

The partnership builds upon the Tapestry study, an ongoing clinical genomics study of the impact of genetic testing on an individual's short- and long-term healthcare that is sponsored by both the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine and Helix and launched in 2020.

"By pairing Helix’s innovative Exome+ assay with Mayo's world-class clinical and diagnostic testing knowledge, this collaboration will allow biopharma companies to access molecular and nonmolecular testing services needed across the drug development process," said Mayo Clinic Laboratories CEO William Morice II in a statement.

