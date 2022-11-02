Longenesis, Dante Genomics Partner to Offer Whole-Genome Sequencing for Women’s Health in Europe

NEW YORK – Heath data platform startup Longenesis said on Wednesday that it has partnered with genomic information company Dante Genomics to offer whole-genome sequencing (WGS) solutions for women’s health in Europe.

Headquartered in Riga, Latvia, and Hong Kong, Longenesis said the collaboration will bring discounted WGS offerings from Dante, including at-home noninvasive blood collection kits for WGS and additional women’s health reports, to the more than 10,000 existing Longenesis users.

The company said it hopes the partnership will make WGS-based personalized medicine more accessible to women across Europe beyond the Baltic and Mediterranean regions. The firm also said its information management platform will build in digital tools that will ensure legal and ethical compliance while offering streamlined consent for participants.

"Our new partnership with Dante Genomics will make it easier for women to access exciting new DNA testing opportunities that will provide greater health insights," Paolo Malerba, VP of partnerships and strategy at Longenesis said in a statement. "We are excited to work with Dante Genomics to expand our European reach and positively impact more patients' lives."