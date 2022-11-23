Logo

Liver Cancers Detected With Parallel Mutation, Methylation Liquid Biopsy Approach

Nov 23, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – A Chinese research team has shown that their method for profiling mutation and DNA methylation patterns in circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) can detect hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) liver cancer cases.

"[W]e developed the Mutation Capsule Plus (MCP) technology, supporting parallel profiling of mutations and methylation changes (MCP profiling) and de novo discovery of methylation markers through CpG tandems target amplification," co-senior and co-corresponding authors Yuchen Jiao, Hong Zhao, and Chunfeng Qu, investigators affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, and their colleagues wrote.

As they reported in Science Translational Medicine on Wednesday, the researchers initially used a methylation detection and profiling approach known as "CpG tandem target amplification" (CTTA) to find informative methylation marks in pre-MCP libraries generated from cfDNA in blood plasma samples from 30 individuals with HCC and 30 HCC-free control individuals.

By combining such methylation clues with DNA mutation patterns found with MCP in samples from 60 HCC cases and 60 unaffected controls, the team established an MCP-based HCC detection algorithm based on 10 informative methylation marks and sequences at a handful of protein-coding or promoter regions that outperformed biomarkers based on methylation- or mutation-alone.

After testing the model in that training cohort, the investigators applied it to another 58 individuals with HCC and 198 without, where the approach appeared to have around 90 percent sensitivity and 94 percent specificity.

When they applied it to prospectively collected samples from more than 300 individuals with symptom-free hepatitis B virus infections, meanwhile, the researchers reported that their parallel mutation and methylation profiling approach could find HCC cases with 80 percent sensitivity and 94 percent specificity. In that HBV cohort, the cfDNA strategy unearthed all but one of the five known HCC cases.

"The [MCP] technology preserves and amplifies the information of mutations and methylation changes in a single pre-MCP library, which supports multiple tests of different downstream applications, including the genome-wide screening of previously unidentified methylation biomarkers, and parallel profiling of mutations and methylation changes," the authors explained, noting that the "multiplex test feature does not sacrifice sensitivity because the MCP profiling of the pre-MCP library is comparable to the direct profiling of the original cfDNA sample."

More broadly, the MCP method made it possible to systematically tally the DNA methylation and mutation shifts that tend to turn up in circulating tumor DNA, including individual base changes, long insertions and deletions, and other more complicated mutation types.

"These findings demonstrate that the MCP technology has potential for the discovery and validation of multiomics biomarkers for the noninvasive detection of cancer," the authors reported, noting that "comprehensive profiling approach allowed a comparison of cfDNA-based biomarkers, revealing the complementary pattern of the methylation and mutation biomarkers for HCC detection."

The team is not the first to turn to cfDNA as a strategy for detecting HCC cases, including those found in high-risk individuals with viral hepatitis or liver cirrhosis. In a Cancer Discovery study published earlier this month, for example, investigators at Johns Hopkins University and elsewhere described a DELFI machine learning-based method for classifying HCC risk based on cfDNA fragmentome patterns in blood plasma samples.

Filed under

Sequencing
Cancer
Asia/Oceania
Chinese Academy of Sciences
liver cancer
hepatocellular carcinoma
cell-free DNA
circulating tumor DNA
Liquid Biopsy
targeted sequencing
epigenetics
methylation
Journal Study
Breaking News
The Scan

UK Pilot Study Suggests Digital Pathway May Expand BRCA Testing in Breast Cancer

A randomized pilot study in the Journal of Medical Genetics points to similar outcomes for breast cancer patients receiving germline BRCA testing through fully digital or partially digital testing pathways.

Survey Sees Genetic Literacy on the Rise, Though Further Education Needed

Survey participants appear to have higher genetic familiarity, knowledge, and skills compared to 2013, though 'room for improvement' remains, an AJHG paper finds.

Study Reveals Molecular, Clinical Features in Colorectal Cancer Cases Involving Multiple Primary Tumors

Researchers compare mismatch repair, microsatellite instability, and tumor mutation burden patterns in synchronous multiple- or single primary colorectal cancers.

FarGen Phase One Sequences Exomes of Nearly 500 From Faroe Islands

The analysis in the European Journal of Human Genetics finds few rare variants and limited geographic structure among Faroese individuals.