Kidney Cancer Immunotherapy Response Linked to Signature Reflecting HLA, Tumor Immune Activity

NEW YORK – A team led by investigators at KU Leuven has tracked down an immune signature for checkpoint immunotherapy response in individuals with advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) that encompasses tumor transcriptomic activity influenced by patients' human leukocyte antigen (HLA) specificity.

"A cross-omics machine learning pipeline helped derive a new tumor transcriptomic footprint of neoantigen-favoring human leukocyte antigen alleles," co-senior and co-corresponding author Benoit Beuselinck, an experimental oncology and general medical oncology researcher affiliated with KU Leuven and the Leuven Cancer Institute, and Abhishek Garg, with KU Leuven's cellular and molecular medicine department, and their colleagues wrote in Nature Medicine on Tuesday.

For their study, Beuselinck, Garg, and colleagues began by focusing on a "real-world" cohort that included 220 aRCC patients who received anti-PD1 or anti-CTLA4 immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) immunotherapy such as Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) and/or Yervoy (ipilimumab). While 67 of the patients received these therapies as a first-line treatment, the remaining 153 patients were treated with Opdivo after disease progression on angiogenesis inhibitor treatment.

Along with tumor transcriptomic and germline genotyping profiles, the team considered data on the individuals' treatment response rates, progression-free survival, and overall survival to search for potential response biomarkers.

"An urgent need exists for clinically usable biomarkers to predict immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) response," Garg explained in an email. "In contrast to other ICB-responsive cancers, pan-cancer immune biomarkers either underperform in RCC or show inconsistencies during cross-study validation."

When they tested a handful of immune biomarkers found in RCC patients in the past, the researchers did not see consistent ties to the outcomes considered. Likewise, they did not find reliable response or outcomes markers when looking at differential gene expression alone.

Those results, in turn, prompted the team to look specifically at immune- or immuno-oncology signatures uncovered in the past, leading to a "core" network of immune genes and processes that coincided with aRCC outcomes on ICB treatment.

In particular, the investigators highlighted interplay between macrophage- and CD8-positive T-cell-related immune activity and individuals' HLA repertoire, which provided clues to personalized responses to tumor neoantigens formed due to the presence of somatic mutations in the tumor.

"[W]e found that molecular features associated with immunotherapy response originated from a specific immune community hub, whose 'core' consisted of mainly two immune cells, i.e., macrophage-CD8-positive T cells, cross-talking in an antigenic clinical context," Garg explained, noting that the latter immune context appeared to be "patient-specific and distinguished by immuno-heritable traits."

With the help of machine learning, the team linked beneficial ICB responses to "neoantigen-favoring" versions of HLA — results that were further validated using data for another 1,377 RCC patients, together with follow-up single-cell RNA-seq, spatial transcriptomic, and mouse model experiments.

In the mouse model, for example, Garg noted that the immune signature led to a "rationally designed" immunotherapy combination treatment that showed promise for curbing tumor growth by boosting the activity of both CD8-positive T cells and macrophages found using the immune signature.

Together, the work "delivers unique biomarkers and a comprehensive multiomics as well as spatial atlas of aRCC tumors responding to [immune checkpoint blockade] in clinical settings," the authors explained, adding that their results revealed "a heterogeneous set of immune cell interactions and HLA-associated antigenic specificities into a structured community-driven biomarker or in vivo validated 'core' pathways."