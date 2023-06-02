Invivoscribe, Complete Genomics Partner to Develop, Commercialize Oncology Biomarker Tests

NEW YORK – Invivoscribe and Complete Genomics said on Friday that they have inked a worldwide partnership to develop and commercialize oncology biomarker tests using Complete Genomics' next-generation sequencing platforms.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

As part of the collaboration, Invivoscribe will be responsible for the development of biomarker tests and associated bioinformatics software using the Complete Genomics DNBSeq-G99 platform. These tests, which will initially be released worldwide for research use only, can be used to screen research specimens and for surveillance, monitoring, and detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) in a clinical research setting, the companies said.

Additionally, the firms said they plan to develop CLIA/CAP-validated tests within Invivoscribe's worldwide network of clinical laboratories, including in the US, Europe, Japan, and China. Longer term, the companies also hope to conduct clinical studies and achieve regulatory submissions worldwide to support the commercialization of in vitro diagnostic testing products.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with Complete Genomics worldwide, as they offer NGS platforms with excellent performance metrics, and lower cost systems and reagents [versus] those provided by the other NGS providers," Invivoscribe CEO and CSO Jeffrey Miller said in a statement.