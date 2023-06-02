Logo

Invivoscribe, Complete Genomics Partner to Develop, Commercialize Oncology Biomarker Tests

Jun 02, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Invivoscribe and Complete Genomics said on Friday that they have inked a worldwide partnership to develop and commercialize oncology biomarker tests using Complete Genomics' next-generation sequencing platforms.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

As part of the collaboration, Invivoscribe will be responsible for the development of biomarker tests and associated bioinformatics software using the Complete Genomics DNBSeq-G99 platform. These tests, which will initially be released worldwide for research use only, can be used to screen research specimens and for surveillance, monitoring, and detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) in a clinical research setting, the companies said.

Additionally, the firms said they plan to develop CLIA/CAP-validated tests within Invivoscribe's worldwide network of clinical laboratories, including in the US, Europe, Japan, and China. Longer term, the companies also hope to conduct clinical studies and achieve regulatory submissions worldwide to support the commercialization of in vitro diagnostic testing products.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with Complete Genomics worldwide, as they offer NGS platforms with excellent performance metrics, and lower cost systems and reagents [versus] those provided by the other NGS providers," Invivoscribe CEO and CSO Jeffrey Miller said in a statement.

Filed under

Sequencing
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Business News
Invivoscribe
MGI Tech
Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing
hematologic malignancies
collaboration
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

ChatGPT Does As Well As Humans Answering Genetics Questions, Study Finds

Researchers in the European Journal of Human Genetics had ChatGPT answer genetics-related questions, finding it was about 68 percent accurate, but sometimes gave different answers to the same question.

Sequencing Analysis Examines Gene Regulatory Networks of Honeybee Soldier, Forager Brains

Researchers in Nature Ecology & Evolution find gene regulatory network differences between soldiers and foragers, suggesting bees can take on either role.

Analysis of Ashkenazi Jewish Cohort Uncovers New Genetic Loci Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

The study in Alzheimer's & Dementia highlighted known genes, but also novel ones with biological ties to Alzheimer's disease.

Tara Pacific Expedition Project Team Finds High Diversity Within Coral Reef Microbiome

In papers appearing in Nature Communications and elsewhere, the team reports on findings from the two-year excursion examining coral reefs.