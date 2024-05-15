Integrated DNA Technologies, Molecular Health Form NGS Data Analysis Partnership

NEW YORK — Integrated DNA Technologies has signed an agreement to integrate certain of its sequencing technologies with genetic and molecular data analysis software from German bioinformatics firm Molecular Health, the companies said Wednesday.

Under the terms of the deal, the partners will join IDT's Archer next-generation sequencing research-use assay platform, which it acquired from Invitae in late 2022, with Molecular Health's variant annotation and reporting software. The combined offering will enable tertiary analysis of NGS data, streamlining workflows for cancer research, the companies said.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"Cancer and other diseases can be caused by inherited or acquired genetic conditions," Molecular Health CEO Friedrich von Bohlen said in a statement. "Understanding the consequences of mutations requires precise data generation and analysis. The combination of IDT's and Molecular Health’s NGS products and expertise enables high-quality, end-to-end integration plus a deep understanding of sequencing data."

Earlier this year, IDT partnered with Volta Labs to create platform-agnostic solutions for walkaway sample prep. Coralville, Iowa-based IDT began working with Complete Genomics to make their products compatible in October.