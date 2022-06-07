Integrated DNA Technologies, Beckman Coulter Ink Distribution Deal for NGS Library Prep System

NEW YORK – Integrated DNA Technologies and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences said on Tuesday that they have entered into a distribution agreement for an automated next-generation sequencing library preparation system.

Under the terms of the agreement, IDT, a Danaher company, will distribute Beckman Coulter's automated Biomek NGenius next-generation sequencing library prep system.

The instrument supports IDT's xGen cfDNA and FFPE DNA library prep kit, so researchers can optimize library generation from degraded, low-input samples such as formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded samples.

“This partnership with IDT helps us further expand the reach of next-generation sequencing and unleash its power in labs that may not otherwise have access,” said Calvin Cortes, Biomek NGenius System product manager for Beckman Coulter, in a statement.

Customers can begin placing orders for the Biomek NGenius from IDT in the third quarter, and instruments will be available in the US, the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria.

Beckman recently signed a deal with Invitae for application development on the Biomek NGenius, and has forged similar partnerships with Illumina, AmoyDx, and IDT.