Logo

Integra Biosciences Acquires Miroculus

Mar 16, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Liquid handling instrumentation firm Integra Biosciences said on Thursday that it has acquired Miroculus, a sample prep automation company that has been developing microfluidics-based platforms for next-generation sequencing.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, San Francisco-based Miroculus first launched its digital microfluidics sample prep platform in 2020. The firm later completed an extended series B financing in 2021, raising $45 million in the round.

Switzerland-based Integra said it plans to start multiple new genomics projects in the near future, and this deal will "better serve the growing NGS market with novel and precise solutions for applications such as automating long-read sequencing and target enrichment protocols."

"Miroculus' vision and product range complement our own innovative solutions for sample and library preparation, making it the perfect fit for our company as we seek to establish a competitive edge in the genomics sector," Integra CEO Urs Hartmann said in a statement. "We are confident that our combined talents will allow us to support the growing needs in the genetics arena by developing revolutionary and unique tools."

Filed under

Sequencing
Business News
Sample Preparation
Automation/Liquid Handling
microfluidics
mergers & acquisitions
Next-Generation Sequencing
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Potential New Therapeutic Target for Rheumatoid Arthritis Discovered

Researchers report in the American Journal of Human Genetics that SNPs implicated in rheumatoid arthritis often regulate the expression of the inflammation-related SPRED2 gene.

UCLA Team Maps Mitochondrial Networks in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The researchers report in Nature that they identified mitochondrial network subpopulations that could potentially aid in diagnosis or therapeutic development.

Mouse Study Gives Clues About Sex Differences in Pancreatic Cancer

A new study in Cancer Research finds FPR2 mediates immunosuppressive effects seen in myeloid cells in female mice with pancreatic lesions.

Study Highlights Genetic Diversity, Pathogen-Like Features in Non-Pathogenic E. Coli

A Nature Communications analysis of Escherichia coli isolates in fecal samples from children in low- or middle-income countries hints at diarrheagenic-like features in bugs missing related virulence factors.