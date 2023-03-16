Integra Biosciences Acquires Miroculus

NEW YORK – Liquid handling instrumentation firm Integra Biosciences said on Thursday that it has acquired Miroculus, a sample prep automation company that has been developing microfluidics-based platforms for next-generation sequencing.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, San Francisco-based Miroculus first launched its digital microfluidics sample prep platform in 2020. The firm later completed an extended series B financing in 2021, raising $45 million in the round.

Switzerland-based Integra said it plans to start multiple new genomics projects in the near future, and this deal will "better serve the growing NGS market with novel and precise solutions for applications such as automating long-read sequencing and target enrichment protocols."

"Miroculus' vision and product range complement our own innovative solutions for sample and library preparation, making it the perfect fit for our company as we seek to establish a competitive edge in the genomics sector," Integra CEO Urs Hartmann said in a statement. "We are confident that our combined talents will allow us to support the growing needs in the genetics arena by developing revolutionary and unique tools."