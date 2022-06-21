Logo

Imagene Labs, Kalbe Partner for Genetic Risk Tests

Jun 21, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Indonesian healthcare provider Kalbe and Singaporean genome analysis firm Imagene Labs said last Friday that they have partnered to develop genetic risk tests.

Kalbe is launching two new DNA tests that employ patented ancestry-based genetic risk scoring technology developed by Imagene Labs. The PrimeGenme test analyzes more than 1,800 genetic variants related to longevity and healthy aging, while the KiddyGenme test looks at more than 300 genes to provide “insights into a child’s innate talents and personality,” the companies said.

The tests will be commercially available to consumers through Kalbe’s e-commerce site and its network of hospital and clinic partners, according to the firms.

Last year, Imagene Labs struck a partnership with Invenio Genetics in California to develop an improved fitness and nutrition consumer genomics test.

