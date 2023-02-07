Illumina Revenues Drop 10 Percent in Q4 as NovaSeq X Begins to Roll Out

NEW YORK – In line with preliminary results released last month, Illumina on Tuesday reported that its fourth quarter revenues were down 10 percent year over year, while full-year 2022 results inched up 1 percent.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022, Illumina posted $1.08 billion in revenues, down from $1.20 billion in the year-ago quarter. On a constant currency basis, revenues were down 7 percent. Analysts, on average, had expected revenues of $1.07 billion.

In a statement, Illumina CEO Francis deSouza said the results were "in line with our expectations, with ongoing traction across our product portfolio amid a challenging macroeconomic environment."

Most revenues continued to come from Illumina's core business. Core revenues in Q4 came in at $1.07 billion compared to $1.19 billion in Q4 2021, while Grail contributed $23 million to Q4 revenues compared to $10 million the year before.

Illumina's net loss for the quarter totaled $140 million, or $.89 per share, compared to net income of $112 million, or $.71 per share, in Q4 of 2021. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $.14, above the average Wall Street estimate of $.10 per share.

The firm's R&D expenses dipped slightly in the quarter to $346 million from $350 million in the previous year's Q4, while SG&A expense increased to $432 million from $426 million.

According to deSouza, Illumina's NovaSeq X, the high-throughput sequencer the company launched with great fanfare last fall, has met with "strong customer interest" and the company has begun shipping instruments.

For full-year 2022, Illumina reported $4.58 billion in revenues, essentially flat compared to 2021, when it booked $4.53 billion in revenues, and in line with the average Wall Street estimate of $4.57 billion. Revenues were up 3 percent on a constant currency basis. Core revenues for the year were $4.55 billion, up from $4.52 billion the year before, while Grail revenues were $55 million, up from $12 million in 2021.

Its net loss for the year was $4.40 billion, or $28 per share, compared to net income of $762 million, or $5.04 per share, in 2021. Non-GAAP EPS was $2.12, below analysts' average estimate of $2.16 EPS.

Illumina took a goodwill impairment charge of $3.91 billion during the year related to Grail, which it said was primarily due to capital market conditions and higher discount premiums, including a standalone risk premium, on the fair value calculation of Grail.

As of Jan. 1, Illumina held $2.01 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $26 million in short-term investments. This includes $991 million in net proceeds from term notes the company issued in December 2022.

In 2023, Illumina continues to expect revenues to grow 7 percent to 10 percent. This includes a 6 percent to 9 percent growth of core revenues and Grail revenues ranging from $90 million to $110 million. The company predicts EPS of $0.03 to $.28 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 to $1.50 for the year, in line with earlier estimates.

In after-hours trading on Tuesday, Illumina's shares were down 2 percent at $211.50.