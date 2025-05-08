Illumina Raises Prices in Response to Tariffs, Slashes 2025 Revenue Guidance

NEW YORK – Illumina has raised prices on all products and services for US and European customers in response to "tariff and supply chain trends."

In a communication to customers obtained by GenomeWeb, Illumina said US customers would see a "surcharge" on all new orders: 5 percent for consumables, between 2 percent and 9 percent on instruments, and 3.5 percent on most services.

Should the tariff situation change, "we will adjust accordingly," Illumina told customers.

On Thursday after the close of the market, the San Diego-based sequencing technology firm reported that its first quarter revenues fell 1 percent year over year, or flat on a constant currency basis, and noted that it expects $85 million in tariff-related costs in fiscal year 2025.

Illumina also updated its full-year 2025 guidance, saying it now expects total revenues to decline between 1 percent and 3 percent on a constant currency basis. Previously it had guided to low single-digit growth. Revenue outside of China is expected to grow up to 2 percent on a constant currency basis. Revenues from China are expected to be in the range of $165 million to $185 million, with $72 million recognized in Q1.

For the three months ended March 30, Illumina recognized revenues of $1.04 billion, compared to core Illumina revenues of $1.06 billion in Q1 2024, in line with the consensus Wall Street estimate of $1.04 billion.

Product revenues were $880 million, nearly flat year over year, while service and other revenues were $161 million, down 20 percent.

Illumina's net income for the quarter was $131 million, or $.82 per share, compared to a net loss of $126 million, or $.79 per share, in Q1 2024. On an adjusted basis, its EPS for Q1 2025 were $.97, beating analysts' average EPS estimate of $.94.

Illumina's R&D expenses fell 26 percent year over year to $252 million from $339 million. Its SG&A expenses were slashed 39 percent to $267 million from $439 million a year ago.

As of March 30, Illumina had $1.11 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $124 million in short-term investments.