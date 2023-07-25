Illumina, Pillar Biosciences Ink Global Distribution Agreement for Cancer Dx Assays

NEW YORK – Illumina and Pillar Biosciences said on Tuesday that they have partnered to distribute Pillar's oncology assays around the world.

In a statement, the firms said they would make Pillar's targeted next-generation sequencing assays available as part of Illumina's portfolio of oncology products, which includes sequencing panels for cancer research and diagnostics. Assay offerings will depend on the geographic region.

"This agreement will facilitate seamless integration between Pillar Biosciences assays and Illumina sequencers, delivering a streamlined workflow and complementary product offerings and leading to faster turnaround times for patients," Pillar CEO Randy Pritchard said in a statement.

Financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.

In 2017, the firms signed a partnership on in vitro diagnostic development for Illumina's MiSeq instrument, but Pillar's oncology assays can be used on any of Illumina's sequencers, the firms said.

Pillar signed a comarketing agreement with China's MGI Tech in 2019.

"By leveraging Pillar's targeted sequencing technology alongside Illumina's state-of-the-art sequencing and bioinformatics solutions, we will enable rapid and focused genomic profiling of tumors, which is essential to facilitate personalized therapy in healthcare systems across the globe," Phil Febbo, Illumina's chief medical officer, said in a statement.