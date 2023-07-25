Logo

Illumina, Pillar Biosciences Ink Global Distribution Agreement for Cancer Dx Assays

Jul 25, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Illumina and Pillar Biosciences said on Tuesday that they have partnered to distribute Pillar's oncology assays around the world.

In a statement, the firms said they would make Pillar's targeted next-generation sequencing assays available as part of Illumina's portfolio of oncology products, which includes sequencing panels for cancer research and diagnostics. Assay offerings will depend on the geographic region.

"This agreement will facilitate seamless integration between Pillar Biosciences assays and Illumina sequencers, delivering a streamlined workflow and complementary product offerings and leading to faster turnaround times for patients," Pillar CEO Randy Pritchard said in a statement.

Financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.

In 2017, the firms signed a partnership on in vitro diagnostic development for Illumina's MiSeq instrument, but Pillar's oncology assays can be used on any of Illumina's sequencers, the firms said.

Pillar signed a comarketing agreement with China's MGI Tech in 2019.

"By leveraging Pillar's targeted sequencing technology alongside Illumina's state-of-the-art sequencing and bioinformatics solutions, we will enable rapid and focused genomic profiling of tumors, which is essential to facilitate personalized therapy in healthcare systems across the globe," Phil Febbo, Illumina's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Filed under

Sequencing
Business News
Cancer
Molecular Diagnostics
Clinical Sequencing
Illumina
North America
distribution agreement
cancer panel
targeted sequencing
cancer sequencing
Next-Generation Sequencing
massively parallel sequencing
personalized medicine
Breaking News
The Scan

Genomic Testing Likely Cost-Effective for Suspected Glomerular Kidney Diseases Among Australian Patients

A Genetics in Medicine study looks at the cost-effectiveness of genomic testing compared with standard diagnostics for kidney disease.

Potato Pangenome Shows Transposable Elements Responsible for Genetic Diversity

A new PNAS study reports a super pan-genome of the potato family subgroup Petota by analyzing wild and domesticated samples.

NIH-Funded Pediatric Clinical Trial Data Not Readily Available, Study Shows

In JAMA Network Open, researchers report that data from many NIH-funded pediatric clinical trials are not readily available for reuse.

Role of Genetic Drift Among Ryukyu Islanders Populations in Japan

The researchers write in the Journal of Human Genetics that the genetic cline observed is likely due to drift than to differences in gene flow.