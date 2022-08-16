Logo

Illumina, Minderoo Foundation Ink A$40M Partnership on Marine Life Sequencing

Aug 16, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Illumina and the Minderoo Foundation said on Tuesday that they have signed a partnership to commit A$40 million ($27.8 million) towards sequencing DNA in marine systems.

Under the three-year agreement, the partners will each contribute A$20 million and work to scale Minderoo's environmental DNA (eDNA) sequencing capabilities. They will collaborate to create reference genomes from marine vertebrate samples held in museum collections to help identify unknown eDNA sequences from seawater.

Other details were not disclosed.

"By rapidly identifying species that may be endangered, invasive, or otherwise poorly understood, the research will contribute data and information to support timely and impactful marine biodiversity conservation," Minderoo's Steve Burnell, director of the OceanOmics program, said in a statement.

Minderoo has installed an Illumina NextSeq 2000 aboard its research vessel.

In 2019, San Diego-based Illumina donated reagents to help create 100 high-quality reference genomes as part of the Earth BioGenome Project.

 

Filed under

Sequencing
Business News
Genetic Research
Asia/Oceania
Illumina
marine genomics
donation
Breaking News
The Scan

Researchers Compare WGS, Exome Sequencing-Based Mendelian Disease Diagnosis

Investigators find a diagnostic edge for whole-genome sequencing, while highlighting the cost advantages and improving diagnostic rate of exome sequencing in EJHG.

Researchers Retrace Key Mutations in Reassorted H1N1 Swine Flu Virus With Avian-Like Features

Mutations in the acidic polymerase-coding gene boost the pathogenicity and transmissibility of Eurasian avian-like H1N1 swine influenza viruses, a PNAS paper finds.

Genome Sequences Reveal Evolutionary History of South America's Canids

An analysis in PNAS of South American canid species' genomes offers a look at their evolutionary history, as well as their relationships and adaptations.

Lung Cancer Response to Checkpoint Inhibitors Reflected in Circulating Tumor DNA

In non-small cell lung cancer patients, researchers find in JCO Precision Oncology that survival benefits after immune checkpoint blockade coincide with a dip in ctDNA levels.