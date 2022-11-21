Logo

Illumina, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital Ink Rapid Whole-Genome Sequencing Deal

Nov 21, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said on Monday that it has signed a deal with Illumina to collaborate on rapid whole-genome sequencing for diagnosing critically ill children.

Under the terms of the agreement, the partners will collaborate on a two-year study of the impact of clinical rWGS in neonatal and pediatric care units. The study will comprise 200 children under the age of 18 and their parents. Illumina will provide sequencing reagents and analytical tools for rWGS.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Al Jalila Children's genomic center has received CAP accreditation, the hospital said in a statement.

"We are committed to increasing genomic capability in the UAE," Illumina Chief Commercial Officer Susan Tousi said in a statement. "Our recently opened Dubai Solutions Center houses the latest sequencing technologies to provide even more support for our customers in the region, helping them deliver genomic precision medicine to an increasing number of patients.

Filed under

Sequencing
Clinical Sequencing
Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
Illumina
Middle East
North America
Breaking News
