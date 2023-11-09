Illumina Again Lowers 2023 Guidance on Flat Q3 Revenues, Takes Additional $821M Grail Writedown

NEW YORK – Illumina said after the close of the market on Thursday that it is lowering its 2023 revenue guidance after a flat third quarter.

The sequencing technology firm now expects consolidated revenues to decrease between 2 percent and 3 percent from 2022, with core Illumina revenues to decrease 3 percent to 4 percent. It expects Grail revenue to be between $90 million and $110 million.

The firm also expects loss per share in the range of $6.57 to $6.67, due to $821 million in goodwill and intangible impairments related to Grail. On an adjusted basis, Illumina expects EPS in the range of $.60 to $.70.

In August, the firm lowered its 2023 guidance to revenue growth of approximately 1 percent year over year with core Illumina revenues flat year over year, a loss per share of $2.08 to $1.93, and adjusted EPS of $.75 to $.90.

For the three months ended Oct. 1, Illumina reported consolidated revenues of $1.12 billion, flat year over year, up 1 percent on a constant currency basis, and missing the consensus Wall Street estimate of $1.13 billion.

The company has been reporting consolidated results as well as separate results for its core business and Grail.

Core Illumina accounted for the great majority of revenues in Q3, with Grail contributing approximately $21 million, more than double $10 million in the year-ago period.

The firm shipped 97 NovaSeq X instruments in the quarter and now expects to ship between 330 and 340 instruments in 2023.

"While the environment remains challenging, I am confident in our ability to navigate it and position the company for long-term success," recently appointed CEO Jacob Thaysen said in a statement. "I came to Illumina for the opportunity presented by our core business. While I evaluate the company's strategy, we will remain focused on driving further placements of the NovaSeq X, which will boost consumables demand. We will also continue optimizing our operations and drive stronger execution."

The firm's consolidated net loss for the quarter was $754 million, or $4.77 per share, compared to a loss of $3.82 billion, or $24.26 per share, in Q3 2022. The loss included a $821 million goodwill and intangible impairment related to Grail. In the year-ago quarter, Illumina took a $3.91 billion goodwill impairment related to Grail. On an adjusted basis, EPS was $.33, beating analysts' consensus estimate for EPS of $.12.

Illumina's consolidated R&D expenses were $315 million, down 3 percent from $325 million, a year ago. Core Illumina R&D expenses fell 6 percent year over year to $238 million from $253 million, while Grail R&D expenses were $79 million, up 7 percent from $74 million a year ago.

The company's consolidated SG&A expenses more than doubled year over year to $303 million from $146 million in Q3 2022. Core Illumina SG&A expenses more than tripled to $216 million from $66 million, while Grail SG&A expenses were $87 million, up 7 percent from $81 million a year ago.

The company finished the quarter with $927 million in cash and cash equivalents and $6 million in short-term investments. In the quarter, Illumina used $750 million in cash to repay the outstanding principal of convertible notes that matured in August.

In Thursday afterhours trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Illumina were down 9 percent at $97.90.