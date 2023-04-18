Identifai-Genetics Closes $3.3M Post-Seed Fundraising Round

NEW YORK – Israeli liquid biopsy startup Identifai-Genetics said on Tuesday that it has closed a $3.3 million post-seed funding round.

The round was led by eHealth Ventures, an Israeli early-stage digital health VC fund, with additional contributions from other investors, including Ron Sabar, who is the founder and chief marketing officer of Sabar Health.

Based in Tel Aviv, Identifai is developing a liquid biopsy test using maternal blood samples for the noninvasive detection of fetal genetic disorders at an early stage of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2021, based on the academic research of Noam Shomron and Tom Rabinowitz from Tel Aviv University.

To date, the company said it has raised over $6 million in equity investments and R&D grants.

"We are delighted with the successful closing of our post-seed round," Amir Beker, CEO and cofounder of Identifai, said in a statement. The new funding, along with an NIS 9 million ($2.5 million) grant approved in March by the Israel Innovation Authority, "will allow us to extend the scope of our clinical studies, demonstrate clinical efficacy in additional categories of genetic diseases, and start the regulatory process in the US in order to advance rapidly towards commercialization of our groundbreaking product in 2024," Beker added.