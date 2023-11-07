Helix, Cone Health Partner on 100K-Subject Population Genomics Study

NEW YORK – Helix and Cone Health said on Tuesday that they will launch a population genomics testing program in North Carolina.

The project seeks to enroll 100,000 people over a five-year period. Genetic testing will provide medical insights for Cone Health patients using Helix's population genomics platform.

Participants will be screened for genetic predisposition for certain diseases and conditions, such as breast and ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, and high cholesterol. Enrollment will be optional and at no cost to the patient.

The project will help Cone Health "uncover what risks might be occurring at disproportionate levels within communities, better understand the health of the overall population, and build wellness programs for the broader community," the firms said in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal, Helix will also provide Cone Health with genetic panels for additional health conditions.

Financial and other terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Cone Health joins Helix's list of partners, which also includes Texas' Memorial Hermann Health System and Pennsylvania's St. Luke's University Health Network and WellSpan Health.