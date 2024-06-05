Genome Sequencing Adds 8 Percent to Diagnostic Yield for Rare Diseases Over Other Genetic Tests

NEW YORK – New research supports the notion that genome sequencing can achieve diagnoses for some families affected by rare, monogenic conditions where other genetic tests such as exome sequencing did not provide an answer.

As they reported in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, researchers from Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and other centers initially assessed short-read genome sequencing data for individuals from 744 families enrolled through the Broad Center for Mendelian Genomics (part of the GREGoR, Genomics Research to Elucidate the Genetics of Rare Diseases, consortium) or the Rare Genomes Project, most of whom had not received a diagnosis from other genetic tests. Genome sequencing reached molecular diagnoses in 218 of the families.

"We used genome sequencing to find plausible diagnoses for 29.3 percent of a large cohort of persons with rare diseases, often after diagnoses had previously been missed with other types of testing approaches," first and corresponding author Monica Wojcik, a researcher affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Dana-Farber, and her colleagues wrote.

The team noted that at least 61 families with new molecular diagnoses carried variants that would have been missed using exome sequencing and other approaches, including complex rearrangements, tandem repeat expansions, structural variants, or copy-neutral inversions.

The researchers reached new diagnoses in 148 families previously tested with exome sequencing, but 94 of these could have been made through reanalysis of the existing exome sequence data.

However, the diagnoses achieved also "illustrate several types of pathogenic variation that may elude exome sequencing or other standard genetic testing methods: small or copy-neutral structural variants, deep intronic variants, tandem repeat expansions, and coding variants, particularly indels or variants in regions with high GC content," the authors wrote.

The results were backed up by findings from a clinical cohort that included another 78 families with rare, suspected monogenic conditions from the Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Leipzig Medical Center, the team explained. There, genome sequencing led to molecular diagnoses in 33 percent of families, with some 8 percent of them carrying disease-related variants that are not expected to turn up in more focused sequencing tests.

While many of the diagnoses were made in families of European ancestry with neurodevelopmental conditions, the team also reached molecular diagnoses in neuromuscular, syndromic, hematologic, and other cases and in families with African, Ashkenazi Jewish, East Asian, Middle Eastern, South Asian, or admixed ancestry.

"Overall, our results support the use of genome sequencing as a first-line test for the diagnosis of rare diseases," the authors concluded, "replacing both exome sequencing and chromosomal microarray in a single test, because of its ability to detect multiple types of disease-causing variation and its superior ability to detect all classes of variation (with the exception of somatic mosaic variants, for which the lower mean coverage of genome sequencing reduces sensitivity)."