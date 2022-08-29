Genome Insight, Ajou University Medical Center to Test WGS Use for Routine Cancer Care

NEW YORK – Cancer whole-genome sequencing platform company Genome Insight said on Monday that it has launched a precision oncology pilot program with Ajou University Medical Center in South Korea to test the use of whole-genome sequencing (WGS) in routine cancer care.

As part of the program, cancer patients at various treatment stages will be eligible to receive WGS testing if clinicians perceive potential clinical benefits for the patient. Genome Insight said it will provide whole-genome data production, analysis, and interpretation results in a timely manner to inform clinicians’ treatment plans. In addition, the company will provide its proprietary genome browser, CancerVision, optimized for clinicians to help explore each patient’s cancer genome space in streamlined graphical user interfaces.

Genome Insight said it and Ajou University Medical Center will initially target more than 100 patients this year and will consider further extension of the program to benefit more patients.

“Through this collaboration with Ajou University Medical Center, we will gain real-world experience that will be crucial to improve our offerings to healthcare providers and patients,” said Young Seok Ju, founder of Genome Insight, in a statement.

A Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) spinout, Genome Insight incorporated as a US company earlier this year and is now headquartered in San Diego, with R&D offices in Seoul and Daejeon, South Korea. The company raised $23 million in Series B financing this April.