Genes2Me Obtains CE Marking for Clinical Sequencing Panels

NEW YORK – Indian genetic testing company Genes2Me said on Wednesday that it has obtained CE marking for more than 25 next-generation sequencing-based panels for oncology, pharmacogenomics, and hereditary diseases.

The panels were designed and have been validated for all NGS platforms from Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and MGI and come with automated data analysis pipelines.

One of the company’s offerings is a pan-cancer panel that covers 525 genes. Starting with 50 ng of nucleic acid, the firm said, the panel can detect single nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions, copy number variants, microsatellite instability, fusions, splice variants, and oncogenic viruses, as well as measure tumor mutation burden in one assay.

In addition, the company offers liquid biopsy NGS panels for colon, breast, and lung cancer; pharmacogenomics panels that help with the selection and dosage of drugs; a clinical exome sequencing extended panel; and targeted panels for neuromuscular diseases, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and dementia.