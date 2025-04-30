GeneDx Stock Plummets Despite 42 Percent Q1 Revenue Growth

NEW YORK – GeneDx reported Wednesday morning that its first quarter revenues shot up 42 percent year over year, driven by the continuing strong demand for whole-genome and whole-exome testing.

For the three months ended March 31, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based diagnostics company, formerly known as Sema4, booked $87.1 million in revenues, compared to $62.4 million a year ago and exceeding the Wall Street consensus estimate of $79.8 million.

"Our business continued to exceed expectations, with volume growth accelerating throughout the quarter," GeneDx CFO Kevin Feeley said in a statement. "Looking forward, the combination of continued core momentum, the rolling expansion of new indications in the outpatient setting, and the recent launch of a new ultrarapid genome product are expected to drive incremental volume growth opportunities throughout the remainder of 2025 and beyond."

Of total revenues, $85.8 million came from diagnostic tests and $1.4 million were other revenues, compared to $61.1 million and $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Also, 83 percent of revenues, or $71.4 million, came from whole-exome and whole-genome testing, an increase of 62 percent from $44.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Hereditary cancer testing revenues were $2.2 million, a 60 percent drop from $5.5 million in Q1 2024. Other panel testing generated $12.1 million in revenues during Q1, up 13 percent from $10.7 million in the same period a year ago. Revenues from the legacy Sema4 data information business were $1.4 million, slightly up from $1.3 million in Q1 2024.

During the quarter, GeneDx performed 51,515 tests in total, including 20,562 whole-exome and whole-genome tests, a 24 percent increase year over year compared to 16,592 in Q1 2024. Hereditary cancer testing volume was 2,725, a 60 percent decline from 6,868 in the prior year. The company delivered 28,228 other panel tests, down 11 percent from 31,763 a year ago.

GeneDx's R&D spending in the quarter increased 9 percent year over year to $12.6 million from $11.6 million in 2024, while SG&A costs climbed 28 percent to $50.5 million from $39.5 million.

Net loss for the quarter was $6.5 million, or $.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $20.2 million, or $.78 per share, in Q1 2024. Wall Street analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of $.09 per share. Adjusted net income was $7.7 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $8.0 million a year earlier.

The company ended the quarter with $99.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $59.5 million in marketable securities.

In light of its recent deal to acquire Fabric Genomics, GeneDx updated its full-year 2025 revenue guidance. The company now expects revenues between $360 million and $375 million for the year, compared to the previous guidance of $350 million to $360 million. The new estimate includes $3 million to $5 million in revenues from Fabric Genomics, assuming the acquisition closes in the second quarter.

GeneDx continues to expect whole-exome and whole-genome testing volume and revenue growth of at least 30 percent, unchanged from the previous guidance.

In Wednesday morning trading on the Nasdaq, GeneDx shares were down 40 percent at $70.18.