Gene Solutions, Element Biosciences Partner to Enhance NGS Testing Accessibility in Southeast Asia

NEW YORK – Vietnamese genetic testing firm Gene Solutions said Tuesday that it has inked a partnership with Element Biosciences to improve the accessibility of next-generation sequencing-based testing and precision medicine in Southeast Asia.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through the collaboration, Gene Solutions said it seeks to leverage Element's NGS platform to develop noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) for pregnant women.

In addition, Gene Solutions plans to use Element's Aviti 24 multiomics platform for precision oncology research, including its clinical multiomics project, 3D patient-derived organoids, and neoantigen cancer vaccine development.

The companies also signed a memorandum of understanding, which "sets a framework for discussions on strategic partnerships, marketing efforts, customer-centric and technical support, and research and development opportunities," Gene Solutions said.

With two central College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratories in Singapore and Vietnam, Gene Solutions said it currently serves hospitals and clinics across Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

"By combining Element Biosciences' powerful platform with Gene Solutions' expertise and market reach, we are confident that we can significantly enhance the accessibility and application of genomic advances," Nguyen Huu Nguyen, deputy CEO of Gene Solutions, said in a statement.