Gencove, Element Biosciences Partner to Offer Low-Pass Whole-Genome Sequencing, Analysis

NEW YORK – Genomic analysis software company Gencove and Element Biosciences announced a comarketing agreement on Wednesday to provide low-pass whole-genome sequencing and analysis on Element's Aviti system.

Under the agreement, Gencove will pair its proprietary low-pass sequencing and analysis software with the newly launched Aviti platform to achieve cost-effective whole-genome sequencing.

According to the companies, Gencove’s software can reduce sequencing costs by miniaturizing DNA sample processing and allowing customers to sequence at lower coverages then upload the data into the Gencove platform for imputation against species-specific haplotype reference genomes.

The partners said they have validated the compatibility of their platforms by generating high-quality germline and somatic variant calling for human health applications. The results of the validation study will be presented at this year's Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) general meeting next week, the companies said.

"With the launch of our Aviti system and the ability to choose low-pass sequencing and imputation, customers do not have to sacrifice accuracy, throughput, and cost," said Shawn Levy, Element's senior VP of applications and scientific affairs, in a statement. "Together Element and Gencove can put more genomic data into the hands of scientists and companies worldwide to accelerate life-saving discovery."