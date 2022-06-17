Logo

Fluent BioSciences, NanoCellect Partner on Single-Cell RNA-seq Workflows

Jun 17, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Fluent BioSciences and NanoCellect Biomedical said today that they are collaborating to improve the resolution and efficiency of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) analysis of rare cell populations.

Single-cell researchers require scalable, flexible, and accessible workflows, and the combination of cell sorting on the NanoCellect platform followed by scRNA-seq on Fluent's instrument-free platform using pre-templated instant partitions (PIPseq) can be an efficient solution for a wide range of single-cell applications across oncology, immunology, and neuroscience, the companies said.

"Reliable and reproducible sample preparation is critically important to the scRNA-seq workflow," Jose Morachis, president and cofounder at NanoCellect, said in a statement. "NanoCellect's Wolf and Wolf G2 Cell Sorters can function as a valuable step in the scRNA-seq workflow by isolating only cells of interest while removing dead cells and debris, thus improving scRNA-seq resolution of rare cell populations of interest and overall sequencing data quality."

Earlier this year, Watertown, Massachusetts-based Fluent Biosciences won a $1.7 million Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institutes of Health to fund reproducibility testing and commercialization of its PIPseq technology for single-cell analysis.

San Diego-based NanoCellect last year closed two financing rounds totaling $35 million to accelerate its commercial growth and further development of its Wolf cell sorting systems.

Filed under

Sequencing
Sample Prep
single-cell sequencing
single-cell analysis
collaboration
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Vaccine Authorization for Little Kids

The Associated Press reports the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized SARS-CoV-2 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for infants and small children.

Disappointing End

The New York Times reports that an Alzheimer's disease drug trial has had disappointing results.

Surgeon Convicted of Bodily Harm

Paolo Macchiarini, who transplanted synthetic tracheas using stem cells, was convicted by a Swedish court, according to the Guardian.

Science Papers on Nucleosome Retention During Transcription, LncRNA Role in Parasite Differentiation

In Science this week: how nucleosomes are retained during transcription elongation, and more.