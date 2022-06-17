Fluent BioSciences, NanoCellect Partner on Single-Cell RNA-seq Workflows

NEW YORK – Fluent BioSciences and NanoCellect Biomedical said today that they are collaborating to improve the resolution and efficiency of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) analysis of rare cell populations.

Single-cell researchers require scalable, flexible, and accessible workflows, and the combination of cell sorting on the NanoCellect platform followed by scRNA-seq on Fluent's instrument-free platform using pre-templated instant partitions (PIPseq) can be an efficient solution for a wide range of single-cell applications across oncology, immunology, and neuroscience, the companies said.

"Reliable and reproducible sample preparation is critically important to the scRNA-seq workflow," Jose Morachis, president and cofounder at NanoCellect, said in a statement. "NanoCellect's Wolf and Wolf G2 Cell Sorters can function as a valuable step in the scRNA-seq workflow by isolating only cells of interest while removing dead cells and debris, thus improving scRNA-seq resolution of rare cell populations of interest and overall sequencing data quality."

Earlier this year, Watertown, Massachusetts-based Fluent Biosciences won a $1.7 million Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institutes of Health to fund reproducibility testing and commercialization of its PIPseq technology for single-cell analysis.

San Diego-based NanoCellect last year closed two financing rounds totaling $35 million to accelerate its commercial growth and further development of its Wolf cell sorting systems.