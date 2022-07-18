Logo

Federal Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Natera, Holds CareDx Patents Invalid

Jul 18, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed on Monday that three patents that CareDx had asserted against Natera were invalid for the purpose of claiming patent-ineligible subject matter.

CareDx had sued Natera for patent infringement in 2019, claiming that Natera infringed on three patents covering methods of cell-free DNA analysis for noninvasive monitoring of organ transplant rejection.

Although a judge declared the CareDx patents invalid in 2020, a jury later awarded the company $44.9 million in damages related to a lawsuit that CareDx brought against Natera for false advertising related to Natera's transplant rejection test.

"We are pleased that multiple courts have rejected CareDx's baseless claims against Natera's proprietary technology," Daniel Rabinowitz, Natera's chief legal officer, said in a statement.

In May, Natera sued CareDx alleging it infringed a patent covering Natera’s Panorama noninvasive prenatal testing assay technology within the US.

