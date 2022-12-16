Everything Genetic, Berkshire and Surrey Pathology Services Jointly Launch Cancer NGS Service in UK

NEW YORK – UK genetic testing firm Everything Genetic said on Friday that it has forged a partnership with Berkshire and Surrey Pathology Services (BSPS), part of the NHS Pathology Network, to provide next-generation sequencing services for cancer panels to customers across the UK.

Under an initial five-year agreement, Everything Genetic said it has invested in the Illumina MiSeq Platform to enable the BSPS molecular diagnostics laboratory based at the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust to perform sequencing for cancer genetic variation analysis. The lab was recently approved as a Local Genomic Laboratory to help in the national delivery of NHS Genomic Medicine Services.

BSPS plans to use Everything Genetic’s two cancer gene panels, which are currently being developed and will launch in 2023: a 12-gene breast cancer panel and a 30-gene multi-cancer panel.

Everything Genetic said the partnership with BSPS will "ensure a high-quality service" for its customers while delivering "a faster turnaround time for results and a lower price per test than is currently available."

"Our investment in this public-private partnership and associated technology demonstrates our commitment to quality and to the prevention and treatment of cancer in the UK and further afield," Everything Genetic CEO James Price said in a statement. "This partnership also marks an evolution in the Everything Genetic business, providing our own genetic testing technology as part of our mission to make genetic testing more accessible to all."