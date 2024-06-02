ESHG: PheWAS Uncovers Novel Repeat Expansion With Role in Intellectual Disability

BERLIN – A new repeat expansion appears to be an important contributor to intellectual disability and should be included in clinical testing, according to research presented here at the annual European Human Genetics Conference on Saturday.

Several genetic diseases, including fragile X syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (AML), are caused by GC-rich tandem repeat expansions (TREs), which are often methylated and associated with gene silencing. In total, more than 50 TREs are known to be involved in human diseases, and there are likely more, according to Andrew Sharp, a professor in the department of genetics and genomics at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who presented results from the new study during a conference session.

In 2020, he and his team identified 24 methylated TREs in humans through array-based DNA methylation profiling and tandem repeat genotyping using Illumina whole-genome sequencing data. Seven of these TREs had previously been associated with human disease.

To find out whether some of the other TREs were also involved in human disorders, Sharp and his team studied their effects on human traits in their new work, a phenome-wide association study that encompassed almost 169,000 participants from the UK Biobank and more than 10,600 binary and quantitative traits. The analysis, published in a MedRxiv preprint last December, revealed 156 significant associations involving 17 of the 24 TREs.

One of them, a C9orf72 repeat expansion, was already known to be a major cause of ALS. Another one, a GCC repeat expansion in the promoter of the gene AFF3, had a strong negative effect on the likelihood of an individual to complete secondary education. The size of this effect, Sharp said, is similar to that of several known pathogenic microdeletions.

Because of its strong effect on educational attainment, the researchers suspected that the AFF3 expansion may be the cause of neurodevelopmental disorders. They looked for such a link in a cohort of almost 7,900 patients with intellectual disability of unknown cause from the UK 100,000 Genomes Project. Indeed, AFF3 expansions were enriched in these patients as compared to controls.

AFF3 expansions appear to be the genetic cause in at least 0.3 percent of patients with intellectual disability, which Sharp said may be an underestimate and warrants their inclusion in clinical testing of patients. Overall, AFF3 expansions are at least fivefold more common in the population than the repeat expansion that causes fragile X syndrome, he noted.

To study AFF3 expansions further, his team recruited two parent-child trios from the UK 100K Genomes cohort who had the expansion and analyzed them using Pacific Biosciences HiFi sequencing. In one case, they found that the patient's mother carried a premutation allele of the repeat, while in the other case, the patient inherited the expansion from his unaffected father, which shows that the AFF3 expansion has incomplete penetrance.

The researchers also identified several SNVs that co-occurred with the AFF3 expansion and had previously been implicated in cognitive function in genome-wide association studies. This demonstrates that some GWAS signals are driven by underlying repeat expansions, Sharp said, and could explain some of the "missing heritability" seen in GWAS.

It is still unknown, though, whether there is something like an "AFF3 syndrome," what the minimum AFF3 repeat size is that causes disease, and whether unmethylated premutations have a phenotype. To answer these questions, Sharp said he is currently trying to build a cohort of patients with AFF3 expansions.