Element Biosciences Partners With SeqWell on Multiplexed Library Prep, Miroculus on Lab Automation

This story has been updated to include information about Element's partnership agreement with Miroculus.

NEW YORK – Element Biosciences and SeqWell announced on Tuesday a partnership on multiplexed library preparation for Element's Aviti next-generation sequencing system.

The firms have collaborated to demonstrate the ability to use SeqWell's plexWell library prep products to sequence hundreds of samples on Aviti. Users can multiplex up to 2,304 samples, the firms said in a statement

Separately, Element said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Miroculus to demonstrate compatibility of the Miro Canvas digital microfluidics platform with Aviti.

Financial and other details of the partnerships were not disclosed.

Element, a San Diego-based sequencing startup, has partnered with at least a dozen companies to integrate their NGS products with Aviti, including Roche, Qiagen, 10x Genomics, and Dovetail Genomics. The company unveiled its mid-throughput short-read sequencer in March.

Beverly, Massachusetts-based SeqWell has previously partnered with enzyme engineering firm Codexis to enhance NGS workflows.

"Based on the outstanding performance on the Aviti system seen in our collaboration with Element, we look forward to further developing commercial applications for this exciting new platform," SeqWell Cofounder and CSO Joe Mellor said in a statement.