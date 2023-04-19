Logo

Element Biosciences Inks Global Distribution Agreements for Aviti Sequencer

Apr 19, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Element Biosciences said on Wednesday that it has signed agreements with distributors in Israel, South Korea, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates to bring its Aviti sequencer to customers around the world.

For Israel and the Palestinian territories, San Diego-based Element signed a nonexclusive distribution agreement with Eldan Electronics Instruments, a member of the Neopharm Group that the company said is "one of the most experienced distributors" in the Israeli medical devices and life science industries.

In South Korea, the company inked a nonexclusive distribution agreement with XpertGen, a subsidiary of Daon BioSciences, to leverage its "extensive experience in the single-cell market and other areas," Element said.

For Australia and New Zealand, Element reached a nonexclusive distribution agreement with TrendBio, which focuses on customers in both academic and translational research, as well as in clinical and diagnostic settings.

For Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the firm said it has partnered with Integrated Gulf Biosystems as its nonexclusive distributor, "leveraging their extensive experience in large population studies and automation."

"We have received strong interest in Aviti from many global markets, and we are excited to partner with these experienced distributors across the world to bring Aviti to more customers," Element Chief Commercial Officer Mark Aitkenhead said in a statement.

