A Decade of DNBSEQ: Exploring Ten Years of Advancements in Sequencing Technology

Since its commercial launch in 2015, MGI’s DNBSEQ technology has aimed to transform next-generation sequencing by improving accuracy, enhancing cost efficiency, and providing an alternative to conventional platforms. While research on DNBSEQ began earlier — the technology was invented by Radoje Drmanac when he was at Complete Genomics, which later became part of MGI — the 2015 launch of the BGISEQ-500 marked a key moment in scalable genomic sequencing, enabling innovation in both clinical and research applications.
Today, DNBSEQ is used in various genomic applications, including precision medicine, disease prevention, and genetic research. The technology uses DNA nanoballs (DNBs) to minimize amplification errors and reduce duplication rates by 90 percent compared to PCR-based sequencing. It integrates DNA circularization, DNB preparation, patterned array loading, and sequencing via Combinatorial Probe-Anchor Synthesis (CPAS), optimized with advanced fluidics and imaging.
The Advantages of DNBSEQ Technology
Despite significant advancements in sequencing technologies, the widespread adoption of whole-genome sequencing (WGS) in clinical and research settings has been constrained by high costs. Costs continue to hinder the large-scale adoption of genomic medicine, population studies, and translational research.
The Human Genome Project (HGP), initiated in April 2003, required 13 years and nearly $3 billion to complete the first human genome sequence. By 2007, sequencing costs had declined to approximately $1,000 per genome, yet affordability remained a limiting factor for clinical and research applications. According to MGI, DNBSEQ technology presents a paradigm shift in cost-efficient sequencing, mitigating not only the complexity of sequencing itself but also its financial accessibility.
By reducing sequencing costs, MGI aims to facilitate advancements in genomic diagnostics, precision medicine, and targeted therapeutics. Increased affordability supports the integration of genomics into routine healthcare, enabling early disease risk assessment, gene therapy, and sequencing-based health monitoring, the company says. MGI says that by lowering financial barriers, DNBSEQ supports broader adoption of precision medicine and enables new applications in clinical and population genomics.
DNBSEQ technology also improves genetic testing accuracy by reducing duplication rates and eliminating index hopping. When paired with PCR-free library preparation, it reduces insertion and deletion (indel) errors by up to 55 percent, lowering PCR-induced errors. Additionally, DNBSEQ-based NGS libraries achieve ultra-low index hopping rates (0.0001 to 0.0004 percent), delivering high-fidelity sequencing and robust genomic data integrity.
The Inventor of DNBSEQ
For over two decades, Rade Drmanac, chief scientific officer of MGI, has led advancements in sequencing technology. In 2010, his team pioneered the first $5,000 whole-genome sequence using DNBSEQ.
Since then, the cost of whole-genome sequencing has decreased to $100 in 2020, and to less than $100 in 2023 when MGI launched DNBSEQ-T20×2. Advances like stLFR and high-density DNB arrays have improved efficiency, bringing sequencing costs closer to mass affordability, similar to developments in long-read and nanopore sequencing.
"MGI aims to reduce sequencing costs to below $10 per genome, a goal that experts believe could be achievable within the next decade through advancements in automation and reduced reagent costs," Drmanac said.
Platform Evolution and Use Cases
DNBSEQ technology now powers multiple platforms. The ultra-high-throughput T20×2 has reduced sequencing costs, bringing the per-genome cost below $100 and facilitating large-scale genomic studies. Meanwhile, the T7 delivers 7 TB of data within 24 hours, enabling population-scale genomics and transcriptomic research. The G400 has been successfully improved to Q40 using the new generation StandardMPS 2.0 sequencing reagent. Designed for rapid sequencing without compromising accuracy, the G99 completes paired-end 150 (PE150) sequencing in 12 hours with Q40 data quality, offering balance between speed and precision. The E25, a portable and user-friendly sequencer, has demonstrated its robustness by accompanying researchers on an expedition to Mount Everest, successfully operating in the low-temperature and low-pressure environment. The newly launched T1+ is one of the fastest T-level benchtop sequencers, delivering high-throughput capabilities in a compact form.
DNBSEQ platforms have now surpassed 3,900 installations worldwide, contributing to over 10,900 scientific publications. The technology has been instrumental in national genome initiatives in Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil, helping researchers better understand the genetic diversity of their populations.
A technology feature article published in Nature cited DNBSEQ’s affordability as a key advantage in large-scale sequencing projects. Additionally, discussions in ResearchGate highlight its efficiency in high-throughput clinical genomics.
This decade-long trajectory of DNBSEQ illustrates how sequencing platforms have evolved in tandem with changing demands in research and healthcare, as institutions seek scalable, accurate, and affordable solutions. With DNBSEQ and a suite of other technologies, MGI now delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for discoveries across multiple omics fields. It is also the only company to offer fluorescence emission sequencing, self-illumination sequencing, and electronic sensor sequencing. As sequencing technology progresses, MGI says it continues to strive to make whole-genome sequencing more accessible and cost-effective.