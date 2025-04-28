Complete Genomics, Velsera Strike Deal to Integrate Sequencing, Data Analysis Techs

NEW YORK — Complete Genomics said Monday that it has struck a deal to integrate its DNBSeq sequencing technology with Velsera's Clinical Genomics Workspace data analysis platform.

Under the terms of the deal, Velsera will offer plug-in workflows for its platform to support the implementation of standard off-the-shelf assays using post-secondary analysis and secondary analysis integration models. Complete Genomics will contribute low- to high-throughput DNBSeq sequencing and lab automation platforms.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"By combining our advanced sequencing and lab automation with Velsera's Clinical Genomics Workspace for data analysis and reporting, we're empowering labs to deliver high-quality, actionable results with greater efficiency and confidence," Rob Tarbox, VP of product and marketing at Complete Genomics, said in a statement.

San Jose, California-based Complete Genomics is owned by China's MGI. Earlier this year, it entered into separate partnerships with the Human Cell Atlas consortium and bioinformatics firm BioTuring to enhance its spatial biology offerings.

Last year, Boston-based Velsera began working with Diagnóstica Longwood to accelerate the adoption of sequencing-based precision medicine in Spain and Portugal.