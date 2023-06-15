Complete Genomics Unveils New Partnerships at 18th Anniversary

Complete Genomics and Invivoscribe announced in early June that they have entered a global partnership to develop biomarker tests for oncology based on Complete Genomics' next-generation sequencing platforms.
Under the collaboration, Invivoscribe will take part in the development of biomarker tests and associated bioinformatics software using the ultra-high speed DNBSeq-G99RS* by Complete Genomics.
The announcement came ahead of Complete Genomics’ 18th anniversary on June 14.
Founded in 2005 in Silicon Valley, Complete Genomics first came into prominence with its own patented DNA nanoball-based sequencing technology known as DNBSeq. Featuring DNA nanoballs with high signal density on patterned nano-array to improve detection accuracy and efficiency, DNBSeq promises high performance in applications such as whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing with low duplication rates and higher indel accuracies. This technology was subsequently the basis of the $5,000 complete human genome sequencing services offered by the company in 2011.
“Complete Genomics’ proprietary DNBSeq technology* guarantees competitive and affordable pricing while prioritizing the benefits of exceptional product quality and data accuracy for our customers,” said Complete Genomics’ technical founder and chief scientific officer, Radoje Drmanac. “Our unique platforms are designed to be faster, more cost-effective, and more accurate to expand access to molecular health monitoring omics tests worldwide.”
Since its reintroduction to the US market early this year, Complete Genomics has brought forth a series of sequencing platforms based on DNBSeq, including DNBSeq-G99RS*, an ultra-highspeed gene sequencer offering mid- to low-range throughput; DNBSeq-T7RS*, an ultra-high-throughput sequencer that offers one of the highest flexibilities among sequencers in the market with four independent flow cells running at any time; DNBSeq-E25RS*, a portable sequencer with a very low throughput of up to 7.5 Gb daily; and DNBSeq-T10x4RS*, one of the world's largest and highest throughput next-generation sequencers available with a robotic arm and a data output of up to 18 Tb daily. All Complete Genomics products currently available in the US are for research use only (RUO) and not for use in diagnostic procedures.
Alongside DNBSeq-G99RS*, Complete Genomics also introduced the ultra-high throughput DNBSeq-T20×2RS* as the company promises to deliver the first sub-$100 genome. The outcome of years of product development, DNBSeq-T20×2RS* has broken barriers to bringing the cost of whole human genome sequencing to a record low.
As part of its celebration, Complete Genomics unveiled another partnership with AccuraGen, a California-based medical diagnostics company. The partnership is combining AccuraGen’s proprietary assay technology with Complete Genomics’ novel sequencing technology and platform DNBSeq-T7RS*, to test for minimal residual disease (MRD) or cancer recurrence and to provide ultra-high sensitivity. “The partnership with Complete Genomics allows us to have best-in-class performance for our minimal residual disease assays for research use only,” said George Cardoza, CEO of AccuraGen.
Moreover, Complete Genomics updated its mission/vision statements to reflect its renewed ambitions. The new mission statement, “Driving genomics forward with complete sequencing solutions that improve lives,” emphasizes the company’s commitment to making a difference in society and improving human health by empowering its customers and partners with unlimited genetic sequencing, according to the company.
“We’re proud to be entering our 18th year of enabling whole-genome sequencing at an affordable price and large scale,” said Drmanac. “As the company grows, we are winning greater trust and recognition from US customers through advanced patented technologies, as well as cutting-edge products and services. Complete Genomics is now a leading innovator of high-throughput sequencing technologies with end-to-end multi-omics platforms ranging from genetic sequencing to laboratory automation.”
* The product with "RS" in its name is for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Hong Kong (CoolMPS is available in Hong Kong)