British Pakistani, Bangladeshi Population Study Reveals Recessive Contributors to Common Disease

NEW YORK – New research suggests that recessively inherited variants may make a larger contribution to common conditions such as hypertension, hereditary hemolytic anemia, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or thalassemia than previously appreciated.

For a study appearing in the American Journal of Human Genetics on Tuesday, investigators with the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the Broad Institute, and other centers in the UK and Germany focused on 44,190 genotyped or exome-sequenced individuals of British Pakistani or Bangladeshi ancestry from the Genes & Health cohort. Their recessive disease search centered on individuals with these ancestries based on the increased rates of consanguinity and endogamy that have been documented in the populations.

The team also considered reference genomes from the Trans-Omics for Precision Medicine program and exome sequences generated on a subset of 5,000 Genes & Health participants to impute additional variants.

"Recessive effects have mainly been studied in the context of rare, severe childhood disorders, where a single gene is usually implicated," first author Teng Hiang Heng, with the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said in an email. "However, recessive effects can act on polygenic traits too, yet little is known about them."

Based on data for 898 diseases described in available electronic health records, along with genetic data spanning some 10 million imputed genome- and exome-wide variants, respectively, the team identified 185 genome-wide significant associations involving recessive variants. Another 140 loci showed more tenuous ties to disease under the recessive model.

"Using these two imputed datasets, we performed association testing with binary phenotypes curated from the EHRs, focusing on detecting recessive effects," the authors explained, "We then characterized the recessive associations that we identified, systematically testing for replication and searching for literature support for each finding."

Along with previously unappreciated disease contributors, the investigators found that several risk loci overlapped with those reported using data from the UK Biobank and FinnGen studies, and described potential recessive effects for a nonalcoholic fatty liver disease risk variant identified under additive rather than recessive association models in the past.

"The effects of genetic variation on common complex phenotypes are typically discovered by applying an additive model in a genome-wide association study (GWAS)," Heng explained. "However, several studies … have previously demonstrated that the additive model may miss nonadditive (such as recessive) genetic effects."

The team's analyses led to a missense variant in the sodium-glucose transporter-coding gene SGLT4 that appeared to protect against hypertension. They also revealed recessive contributors to conditions that tend to be overrepresented in individuals of South Asian ancestry such as thalassemia and hereditary hemolytic anemias.

"Overall, our results demonstrated widespread recessive effects on common diseases," Heng explained, noting that "diseases that are more prevalent and the genetic variants that are more common in British South Asians also differ from White Europeans, and they are significantly understudied in comparison."

Together, the results suggested that it will likely be beneficial to take recessive effects into account when coming up with potential drug treatment targets, studying disease processes or pathophysiology, and establishing polygenic risk scores.

"It is likely that many recessive findings remain to be found," Heng suggested, "and this project provides a sound argument to expand the search to other cohorts and phenotypes."

With that in mind, members of the team continue to explore recessive disease contributors and the sequences they impact in the Genes & Health cohort, which has now been fully exome-sequenced in collaboration with members of a pharmaceutical consortium.

"When this study was started, about 5,000 individuals in the cohort had exome sequencing performed, and we conducted genotype imputation prior to running our association analyses on the full cohort," Heng said, explaining that the collection of 44,000 exomes from the full participant group will make it possible to expand from recessive variant analyses to gene-based burden testing.