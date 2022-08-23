Biotia Raises $8M in Series A Financing

NEW YORK – Health tech startup Biotia said on Tuesday that it has raised $8 million in an oversubscribed Series A financing round.

The round was led by OCA Ventures, with additional investment from Continuum Health Ventures, Phoenix Venture Partners, SeedtoB Capital, SK Square Americas, Digital-Dx Ventures, and others.

Biotia said the investment will be used to rapidly expand its technical capabilities and marketing reach to organizations involved in the diagnosis, mitigation, and control of global infectious diseases, and to ensure its offerings comply with regulatory rules.

A Cornell Tech spinout, New York-based Biotia is operating from the State University of New York Downstate Health Sciences University-affiliated CLIA lab at BioBAT. The company said it has built and launched numerous advanced infectious disease research and clinical products, including a curated genomics database for pathogens; a sequencing-based assay to detect SARS-CoV-2 genetic variants, which recently received expanded Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and clinical-grade metagenomics assays.

"This Series A will rapidly accelerate expansion of our company’s teams, deployment of new technologies, and rollout of new algorithms and tools that are already helping physicians, researchers, and health systems," Chris Mason, a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine and Biotia’s cofounder and global director, said in a statement.