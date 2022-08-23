Logo

Biotia Raises $8M in Series A Financing

Aug 23, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Health tech startup Biotia said on Tuesday that it has raised $8 million in an oversubscribed Series A financing round.

The round was led by OCA Ventures, with additional investment from Continuum Health Ventures, Phoenix Venture Partners, SeedtoB Capital, SK Square Americas, Digital-Dx Ventures, and others.

Biotia said the investment will be used to rapidly expand its technical capabilities and marketing reach to organizations involved in the diagnosis, mitigation, and control of global infectious diseases, and to ensure its offerings comply with regulatory rules.

A Cornell Tech spinout, New York-based Biotia is operating from the State University of New York Downstate Health Sciences University-affiliated CLIA lab at BioBAT. The company said it has built and launched numerous advanced infectious disease research and clinical products, including a curated genomics database for pathogens; a sequencing-based assay to detect SARS-CoV-2 genetic variants, which recently received expanded Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and clinical-grade metagenomics assays.

"This Series A will rapidly accelerate expansion of our company’s teams, deployment of new technologies, and rollout of new algorithms and tools that are already helping physicians, researchers, and health systems," Chris Mason, a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine and Biotia’s cofounder and global director, said in a statement.

Filed under

Sequencing
Infectious Disease
Business News
COVID-19
Molecular Diagnostics
private financing
Cornell
SUNY
North America
pathogen detection
Breaking News
The Scan

Australian Rabbit Scourge Traced Back to Historical Wild Rabbit Introduction

With a combination of genetic and historical data, researchers see signs in PNAS that wild rabbits with a specific genotype were particularly successful in Australia after an 1850s introduction.

Genome Sequences Highlight Variations in Strains Found in TB Vaccines

With whole-genome sequencing, researchers in BMC Genomics flagged SNPs and indels found in the Danish 1331 and Pasteur 1173P2 strains used in attenuated Bacillus Calmette-Guerin vaccines.

Team Proposes Research Integrity Promotion Plan for Funders

Investigators present strategies for implementing research integrity guidelines, focusing on six core topics related to the design, implementation, and oversight of such plans in PLOS Biology.

Team Shares Low-Cost Copy Number Profiling Approach

A strategy and tool presented in BMC Genomics called conliga relies on FAST-SeqS assay data to profile somatic copy number changes.