BioSkryb Genomics Inks Deal With Research Instruments to Bring Single-Cell Tools to Southeast Asia

NEW YORK – Single-cell technology company BioSkryb Genomics said on Wednesday that it has entered a distribution agreement with life science research products distributor Research Instruments to bring the company’s single-cell amplification products to Southeast Asia.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Research Instruments, which is part of Everlife Asia, will distribute BioSkryb’s ResolveDNA and ResolveOme single-cell amplification tools in Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia.

"Expanding into these critical markets will support scientific breakthroughs in research, diagnostics, and treatments through increased access to the unmatched resolution of our single-cell multiomics platforms," BioSkryb CEO Suresh Pisharody said in a statement.