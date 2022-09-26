BioIVT Acquires Biospecimen Firm Fidelis Research

NEW YORK — BioIVT, a provider of research models and services for drug discovery and development, said on Monday that it has acquired Bulgarian biospecimen firm Fidelis Research.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to BioIVT, Fidelis operates a network of 85 clinical biospecimen collection sites throughout Southeastern Europe, in addition to providing cell isolation and custom contract research services for biopharma partners.

Over the past year, BioIVT has annotated thousands of biospecimens with next-generation sequencing data, creating what it says is the largest biorepository of specimens with mutation or genotype data. Samples collected through the Fidelis network will add to this annotation program, according to the firm.

"This transaction further increases the scale and depth of BioIVT's global operations by adding new clinical collection sites, which are predominantly hospital-based, focused on oncology, heme-oncology, and autoimmune cases," BioIVT CEO Richard Haigh said in a statement. "Through Fidelis Research, we deepen our presence in Europe and can provide our clients with a broad array of fresh, clinically collected, disease-state tissues and biofluids, and expanded cell products globally."

About a year ago, Westbury, New York-based BioIVT acquired UK-based virtual biobank Tissue Solutions.