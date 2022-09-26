Logo

BioIVT Acquires Biospecimen Firm Fidelis Research

Sep 26, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — BioIVT, a provider of research models and services for drug discovery and development, said on Monday that it has acquired Bulgarian biospecimen firm Fidelis Research.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to BioIVT, Fidelis operates a network of 85 clinical biospecimen collection sites throughout Southeastern Europe, in addition to providing cell isolation and custom contract research services for biopharma partners.

Over the past year, BioIVT has annotated thousands of biospecimens with next-generation sequencing data, creating what it says is the largest biorepository of specimens with mutation or genotype data. Samples collected through the Fidelis network will add to this annotation program, according to the firm.

"This transaction further increases the scale and depth of BioIVT's global operations by adding new clinical collection sites, which are predominantly hospital-based, focused on oncology, heme-oncology, and autoimmune cases," BioIVT CEO Richard Haigh said in a statement. "Through Fidelis Research, we deepen our presence in Europe and can provide our clients with a broad array of fresh, clinically collected, disease-state tissues and biofluids, and expanded cell products globally."

About a year ago, Westbury, New York-based BioIVT acquired UK-based virtual biobank Tissue Solutions.

Filed under

Sequencing
Drug Discovery & Development
Sample Prep
Business News
mergers & acquisitions
Europe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Researchers Develop Polygenic Risk Scores for Dozens of Disease-Related Exposures

With genetic data from two large population cohorts and summary statistics from prior genome-wide association studies, researchers came up with 27 exposure polygenic risk scores in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

US Survey Data Suggests Ancestry Testing Leads Way in Awareness, Use of Genetic Testing Awareness

Although roughly three-quarters of surveyed individuals in a Genetics in Medicine study reported awareness of genetic testing, use of such tests was lower and varied with income, ancestry, and disease history.

Coral Genome Leads to Alternative Amino Acid Pathway Found in Other Non-Model Animals

An alternative cysteine biosynthesis pathway unearthed in the Acropora loripes genome subsequently turned up in sequences from non-mammalian, -nematode, or -arthropod animals, researchers report in Science Advances.

Mosquitos Genetically Modified to Prevent Malaria Spread

A gene drive approach could be used to render mosquitos unable to spread malaria, researchers report in Science Advances.