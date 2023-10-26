Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, 10x Genomics Partner to Develop Automated Single-Cell Workflows

NEW YORK – Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and 10x Genomics announced a partnership on Thursday to develop automated single-cell assay workflows.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the agreement, 10x will develop and validate dedicated Chromium single-cell consumables kits for use with Beckman Coulter's Biomek i7 automated liquid handler.

The companies said the collaboration will initially focus on high-throughput library preparation after a Chromium instrument run is complete, enabling automated library prep for labs processing dozens of single-cell samples at once.

"We’ve already had customers successfully pilot this approach, and we’re excited to officially partner with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to develop high-scale automation offerings to open up larger single-cell studies," 10x Cofounder, President, and CSO Ben Hindson said in a statement.