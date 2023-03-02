Logo

Avance Biosciences Licenses Gene Editing Off-Target Analysis Method From SeQure Dx

Mar 02, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Avance Biosciences said on Thursday that it has signed a licensing agreement with SeQure Dx for that firm's next-generation sequencing-based gene editing off-target analysis technology, GUIDE-seq.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

GUIDE-seq, originally developed by Keith Joung's group at Massachusetts General Hospital and exclusively licensed by SeQure, is designed to assess the efficacy of genome editing tools such as CRISPR-Cas9.

Houston-based Avance said the licensing agreement would allow the company to support its clients' CRISPR-based therapeutic programs by offering a comprehensive gene editing on- and off-target analysis pipeline.

"We believe that this agreement will enable us to further expand our portfolio of NGS services that aid in the biological drug development process, especially for cell-based therapies utilizing CRISPR technologies,” Avance Cofounder and CEO Xuening Huang said in a statement.

