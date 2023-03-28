Logo

Atrandi Biosciences Raises $4.8M to Advance Commercialization of Single-Cell Microfluidics Tech

Mar 28, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Lithuanian biotech company Atrandi Biosciences said on Tuesday that it has raised $4.8 million in venture capital to advance the global commercialization of its microfluidic and single-cell analysis technologies.

The Vilnius-based firm, formerly called Droplet Genomics, will also use the funds to establish a team to support US-based customers.

Vsquared Ventures led the funding round, with participation from Practica Capital and Metaplanet, bringing the total capital raised by the company to over $8 million.

Atrandi launched Styx, a droplet-based, benchtop high-throughput screening platform, last year. Styx complements the company's Onyx platform for next-generation sequencing library generation and functional assays.

Atrandi's semipermeable capsule technology addresses limitations in conventional microfluidics, such as high cost, limited applicability to different workflow types, and a limited number of single-cell data points.

"With our new semipermeable capsule technology, we overcome these limitations and give scientists the tools necessary to fully unleash the potential of single-cell experiments, next-generation genome sequencing, AI-driven drug discovery, or personalized medicine," Juozas Nainys, CEO of Atrandi, said in a statement.

Sequencing
Business News
Sample Preparation
droplet microfluidics
microfluidics
Europe
functional genomics
library construction
financing
Breaking News
