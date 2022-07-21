Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Eurofins Viracor in Patent Infringement Case With CareDx

NEW YORK – The Third Circuit of the Federal Court of Appeals ruled this week that the patent asserted by CareDx in its infringement case against Eurofins Viracor is invalid.

CareDx and Stanford University had originally filed suit against Eurofins, as well as Natera, in 2019, claiming that the latter companies had infringed upon CareDx's patented methods for cell-free DNA analysis for noninvasive monitoring of organ transplant rejection.

A district court had declared the patents invalid in a ruling last year, and earlier this week, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals found the patents invalid in CareDx's case against Natera.

"Eurofins Viracor is very pleased that the Court has agreed with its arguments and affirmed the judgment in its favor in this challenge to Eurofins' critically important diagnostic tools to manage organ rejection risk," the company said in a statement.