Logo

Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Eurofins Viracor in Patent Infringement Case With CareDx

Jul 21, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – The Third Circuit of the Federal Court of Appeals ruled this week that the patent asserted by CareDx in its infringement case against Eurofins Viracor is invalid.

CareDx and Stanford University had originally filed suit against Eurofins, as well as Natera, in 2019, claiming that the latter companies had infringed upon CareDx's patented methods for cell-free DNA analysis for noninvasive monitoring of organ transplant rejection.

A district court had declared the patents invalid in a ruling last year, and earlier this week, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals found the patents invalid in CareDx's case against Natera.

"Eurofins Viracor is very pleased that the Court has agreed with its arguments and affirmed the judgment in its favor in this challenge to Eurofins' critically important diagnostic tools to manage organ rejection risk," the company said in a statement.

Filed under

Sequencing
Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
CareDx
Eurofins
North America
lawsuit
Breaking News
The Scan

Tool for Genomic Surveillance of Rift Valley Fever Virus

A computational tool presented in BMC Genomics aims to rapidly classify Rift Valley fever viral lineages.

New Study Sheds Light on Role of APOBEC3 in Mutagenesis

A study appearing in Nature supports the hypothesis that APOBEC3 enzymes are a source of mutations in cancer.

Penguin Genomes Reveal Birds' Evolution

A new study in Nature Communications improves researchers' understanding of how penguins adapted to their marine environment.

Pleiotropic Quantitative Trait Loci Linked to Growth Features in Red Angus Cattle

A genome-wide association analysis published in BMC Genomics included more than 15,800 Red Angus cattle and led to pleiotropic QTLs and other variants involved in growth traits.