All of Us Research Program, Unfazed by Funding Cuts, Lays Out Plans Through 2026

NEW YORK – The National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Project is looking to launch new studies with research partners, add multiomics data to its cohort, and expand enrollment of pediatric participants, all despite severe budget cuts that has forced the program to lower its costs and reduce some of its activities.

During an online presentation on Wednesday to provide an update on the program, CEO Josh Denny said he wants All of Us to be "a health research platform for America and, through broad access, for the world," adding that "we really want to see ourselves progressively move towards clinical impact."

The project has enrolled nearly 860,000 participants from all 50 states, with more than 487,000 electronic health records, 14 million biological samples, and 2.9 million survey responses. In its most recent data release, it has for the first time included data from 26,000 self-identified American Indian and Alaskan Native participants.

Almost 17,000 researchers from more than 1,100 institutions across all 50 states have accessed the data now, and almost 700 scientific publications have resulted from that so far, with 10 to 15 new publications or preprints coming out each week.

Over the past two years, however, the project's budget has decreased by 71 percent, he said, from more than $500 million in 2023 to about $150 million in 2025, due to cuts in funding from the 21st Century Cures Act. "It's forced us to make some really strict decisions in how we prioritize where we spend our funding," Denny said.

For example, the project had to delay the expansion of pediatric enrollment and to "dramatically change and reduce" the number of enrollment sites for adults, he said. It is also pausing collecting biological samples from adult participants for now. However, enrollment in the project is still possible online.

Overall, the project has saved "10s of millions of dollars" in costs, consolidated technology partners, made changes to its infrastructure, and changed its return of genetic results "to provide greater value but also reduce cost."

Despite those cuts, it has forged new collaborations across the NIH to use its platform for studies and has 18 new research studies with partners under discussion, he said. "Those partnerships to launch new studies with other institutes, centers, and offices across the NIH and eventually beyond the NIH has really been our primary focus this year," he said, adding that All of Us expects to launch two new such studies this year.

Studies already in progress include the Nutrition for Precision Health study, which aims to enroll at least 8,000 All of Us participants; the Eyes on Health study with the National Eye Institute, launched this month, which plans to enroll 5,000 participants; a study of the influence of environmental exposures on type 2 diabetes with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences; and the Exploring the Mind study with the National Institute of Mental Health, to which 84,000 people have contributed data so far.

One of the new studies coming, called Genotype to Phenotype, is in collaboration with the National Human Genome Research Institute and the NIH Clinical Center. It will look at rare and ultra-rare genetic variants in individuals who "look like they may have clinical conditions" and may be diagnosed with a genetic disease. Another study coming soon, called Disability Health and Functioning, will look at 123,000 participants who have self-reported disabilities; and a third study, called Whole Person Health Index, will investigate participants' perceptions of their health.

Following a pilot project for pediatric participants that enrolled more than 300 individuals, All of Us also recently relaunched enrollment of children ages 0 to 4 and is working on protocols for older age groups. "If we do this in a large way, as funding permits, we would be able to look at those earliest involvement of things that affect our health longitudinally," Denny said.

In the meantime, the program has been generating and gathering additional data from participants and their samples and making them available to researchers.

In 2026, the project is expected to have more than 500,000 whole-genome sequences available, Denny said, and plans to add wearables data as well as "clinical narrative" data. It also expects to release its first multiomics datasets next year, including proteomic and RNA-seq data, and to expand long-read whole-genome sequence data to more than 10,000 participants.

One goal is to make better use of the available biospecimens. "We have not used a lot of those biosamples yet, and we really want to focus on using the serum and plasma samples, cell-free DNA, [and] RNA at a larger scale and creating some partnerships with projects that will do that," Denny said.

The current data cover a variety of disease areas, including several of the top 10 killers. "In each of these we have the combination of survey data, geospatial data, and other components that allow us to really get at what could be some of the drivers and causes of these chronic diseases," he said. "We are working to add in environmental data in addition to the biological and lifestyle data that we have."

Finally, All of Us has started a new process for returning "truly clinical DNA results" to participants who want them at no cost. "We're going to be doing it in a rolling process to keep up with demand," Denny said, initially sending out kits and returning results to 139,000 eligible participants over the next few months.