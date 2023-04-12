Logo

Adaptive Biotechnologies, Takeda Partner to Develop Treatments for Lymphoid Malignancies

Apr 12, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Adaptive Biotechnologies said on Wednesday that it has inked a collaboration with Takeda to use its ClonoSeq assay to evaluate minimal residual disease (MRD) to help in the development and commercialization of Takeda's pipeline of treatments for patients with lymphoid malignancies.

As part of the collaboration, MRD status measured using the ClonoSeq assay may be used as an endpoint in clinical trials to assess the depth and duration of response to Takeda's investigational medicines in patients with lymphoid malignancies, Seattle-based Adaptive said.

Through the multiyear agreement, which will cover existing and future programs, Adaptive will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive payments upon achievement of specific milestones in certain geographies, the company said.

Specific financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to enter into a broad translational collaboration with Takeda incorporating the use of our ClonoSeq assay technology in clinical trials to support the clinical development of groundbreaking oncological therapies," Nitin Sood, Adaptive's chief commercial officer for MRD, said in a statement.

"This collaboration with Adaptive allows us to further explore the clinical relevance of MRD as we progress our pipeline of investigational medicines," Christine Ward, Takeda's head of precision and translational medicine, said in a statement.

Filed under

Sequencing
Cancer
Business News
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Takeda
North America
immune repertoire sequencing
hematologic malignancies
collaboration
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Unearths Evolutionary Insights in Little Skate Genome

Researchers in Nature present findings from a genome analysis of the little skate, highlighting genomic features linked to the animal's distinct fin shape.

Atopic Dermatitis Microbes Profiled by Sequencing in Pediatric Patients

Researchers reporting in Cell Host & Microbe use genome sequencing to follow Staphylococcus aureus evolution in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis-affected children.

Pandemic Wheat Blast Fungus Traced to Clonal Lineage

A PLOS Biology paper looks at wheat blast disease, genetically linking fungi from South America to African and Asian outbreaks, while highlighting possible control methods.

Metastatic Kidney Cancer Response Gauged With Digital Sequencing Approach Targeting Specific Mutations

Circulating tumor DNA offers partial response, complete response, or progression clues in immunotherapy-treated metastatic renal cell carcinoma, a JCO Precision Oncology paper finds.