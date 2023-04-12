Adaptive Biotechnologies, Takeda Partner to Develop Treatments for Lymphoid Malignancies

NEW YORK – Adaptive Biotechnologies said on Wednesday that it has inked a collaboration with Takeda to use its ClonoSeq assay to evaluate minimal residual disease (MRD) to help in the development and commercialization of Takeda's pipeline of treatments for patients with lymphoid malignancies.

As part of the collaboration, MRD status measured using the ClonoSeq assay may be used as an endpoint in clinical trials to assess the depth and duration of response to Takeda's investigational medicines in patients with lymphoid malignancies, Seattle-based Adaptive said.

Through the multiyear agreement, which will cover existing and future programs, Adaptive will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive payments upon achievement of specific milestones in certain geographies, the company said.

Specific financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to enter into a broad translational collaboration with Takeda incorporating the use of our ClonoSeq assay technology in clinical trials to support the clinical development of groundbreaking oncological therapies," Nitin Sood, Adaptive's chief commercial officer for MRD, said in a statement.

"This collaboration with Adaptive allows us to further explore the clinical relevance of MRD as we progress our pipeline of investigational medicines," Christine Ward, Takeda's head of precision and translational medicine, said in a statement.