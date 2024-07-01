ACT Genomics, LSI Medience Collaborate on Personalized Medicine Services in Japan

NEW YORK – Taiwanese cancer genomics firm ACT Genomics (ACTG) and Japanese clinical testing service provider LSI Medience said Monday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance personalized medicine in Japan.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the collaboration, the companies said they will "explore collaborative opportunities in genomic and clinical testing services tailored to the Japanese healthcare landscape," with an initial goal of focusing on genomic profiling services for clinical research applications.

To do so, they aim to leverage ACTG's expertise in genomic profiling technologies and LSI's capabilities in clinical testing and services for medical and research institutions.

"We look forward to the partnership with LSI Medience to enhance the impact of precision medicine in Japan," ACTG CEO Walt Ling said in a statement. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide innovative and tailored solutions that improve patient outcomes."