Logo

Woodpecker Genomes Point to Cross-Continent Adaptation Convergence

May 22, 2023 | staff reporter

In Science Advances, researchers from Colombia University, the American Museum of Natural History, and the University of Massachusetts look at local adaptations in similar, but non-sister, woodpecker species, highlighting convergent genomic adaptations to temperature, precipitation, and other environmental features. With whole-genome resequencing data for 70 downy woodpeckers (Dryobates pubescens) and 70 hairy woodpeckers (D. villosus), the team focused in on genes and other genomic loci that appear to have been subject to selection in both species — from genes involved in body size to those influencing plumage color and variation patterns. "We demonstrate that genomic convergence is an important phenomenon driving adaptive evolution across broad environmental scales," they report, "and we present exciting new candidate genes putatively implicated in key phenotypic differences in local adaptation."

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

TB Study Uncovers Latin American Clades, Molecular Features

A paper in PLOS One outlines molecular features in South American L4 sublineages of the tuberculosis-causing pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis, including large deletions.

Woodpecker Genomes Point to Cross-Continent Adaptation Convergence

Researchers reporting in Science Advances describe convergent adaptations in two newly re-sequenced woodpecker species with overlapping environments and similar features.

Pancreatic Cancer Relatives May be at Risk of Syndrome-Related Cancers

Half a dozen cancer types appear more common in first-degree relatives of pancreatic cancer patients with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in one of nine risk genes.

Genes Expressed in Prenatal Brain Linked to Risk of Childhood Psychiatric Disorders

In Nature Neuroscience, researchers describe a neurodevelopmental polygenic risk score that predicts psychiatric symptoms.