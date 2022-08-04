Using Gut Bacteria for Drug Delivery

Logo

Scientists from the University of California, San Diego, this week report data demonstrating that live gut bacteria from mouse hosts — and potentially humans — can be engineered to deliver a therapeutic payload. Efforts to develop live bacterial therapeutics, which would engraft in the gut and provide persistent beneficial functions to the host, have been unsuccessful thus far because the gut microbiome is hostile to non-native bacterial organisms, making colonization difficult. To overcome this, the researchers engineered Escherichia coli that had been isolated from mouse stool cultures to express functional genes. As reported in Cell this week, the reintroduction of the strains to mice led to perpetual engraftment in the animals' intestines and, importantly, to durable functional changes including ones that affected diabetes progression. The team also showed that human-derived E. coli could be modified for transgene delivery. "If the engineered native bacteria strategy is successfully developed and translated to humans, it has the potential to introduce novel, curative biotherapeutics that improve treatment of chronic diseases without relying on patient compliance," the study's authors write.

The Scan

Phage Cocktail Holds Promise for IBD

Researchers uncovered a combination phage therapy that targets Klebsiella pneumonia strains among individuals experiencing inflammatory bowel disease flare ups, as they report in Cell.

RNA Editing Linked to Genetic Risk of Common Inflammatory Diseases

A new study appearing in Nature suggests that RNA editing is a key mechanism behind the genetic risk of many immune-related diseases.

Penn State Team Proposes At-Home Nucleic Acid-Based SARS-CoV-2 Testing Device

Investigators describe in ACS Sensors a mobile device that uses RT-LAMP to do SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid testing on saliva samples collected at home.