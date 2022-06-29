Logo

US to Make More Vaccines for Monkeypox Available

Jun 29, 2022

The US is to make nearly 300,000 vaccine doses available to stem the spread of human monkeypox virus (hMPXV), NPR reports.

The Post notes that while there have been about 300 confirmed cases in the US, the size of actual outbreak is likely higher. Testing for hMPXV has been limited, NPR previously reported, though earlier this month, 360Dx also reported that the outbreak has led to the development of additional tests and to the ramping up of testing by commercial and academic labs.

According to NPR, Biden Administration officials announced that 56,000 vaccine doses would be made immediately available and another 240,000 would be available in the coming weeks. The Department of Health and Human Services says regions with highest case numbers and need will be prioritized to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine. The agency adds that additional doses should be available later in the summer and estimates that 1.6 million doses will be available this year. The JYNNEOS vaccine is given as two doses, 28 days apart, NPR adds.

"Now, we are recommending that vaccines be provided to both people with known monkeypox exposures who are contacted by public health, and to those people who have been recently exposed to monkeypox but may not be identified through case investigation and contact tracing," Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says, according to the Post.

Filed under

Infectious Disease
Breaking News
The Scan

Vaccine Update Recommended

A US Food and Drug Administration panel recommends booster vaccines be updated to target Omicron, CNBC reports.

US to Make More Vaccines for Monkeypox Available

The US is to make nearly 300,000 vaccine doses available in the coming weeks to stem the spread of human monkeypox virus, according to NPR.

Sentence Appealed

The Associated Press reports that Swedish prosecutors are appealing the sentence given to a surgeon once lauded for transplanting synthetic tracheas but then convicted of causing bodily harm.

Genome Biology Papers on COVID-19 Effector Genes, Virtual ChIP-seq, scDART

In Genome Biology this week: proposed COVID-19 effector genes, method to predict transcription factor binding patterns, and more.