UK Health Secretary Resigns

Sajid Javid, the UK health secretary, has resigned, according to CNN.

It adds that both Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak stepped down within minutes of each other, citing their inability to work with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's scandal-plagued government. Most recently, deputy chief whip Chris Pincher resigned after allegations of groping, which revealed previous such misconduct allegations that Johnson denied knowing about but was actually briefed on, CNN says. This scandal, it adds, came on the heels of Johnson and others being cited for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules they imposed.

NBC News adds that Javid called on Johnson to step down as prime minister. In a statement to Parliament, Javid said he found that "the problem starts at the top and that is not going to change."

"This week again, we have reason to question the truth and integrity of what we've all been told. And at some point we have to conclude that enough is enough," he added, according to NBC News. "I believe that point is now."

According to the BBC, Johnson says he has a mandate and will "keep going." It notes that the departure of Javid and Sunak led other ministers to resign.